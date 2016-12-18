Mercedes-Benz recently introduced a series of “Night Edition” models. This weekend, the German brand announced the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition. Think all-black with unique optional equipment available as standard. The first model will be presented at the Detroit Motor Show 2017 in January!

The special edition model is based upon the Mercedes-Benz S 500 Coupe and gets a distinctive radiator grille with a single louvre finished in high-gloss black. 20 inch AMG multi-spoke wheels are available as standard with a black high-gloss finish. The mirror housings and side sills match with AMG front and rear aprons as standard together with Night Edition badging for the front fenders.

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition 1 of 5

All Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition’s will feature selenite grey magno paint as standard. Inside, the Night Edition wording is engraved onto the insert of the kappa leather AMG steering wheel. Customers will get to choose from leather, nappa leather or AMG nappa leather in black/black; crystal grey/black; saddle brown/black; or Bengal red/black. High-gloss black poplar wood trim comes as standard.

Underneath, the S 500 Coupe is precisely the same with its 4.7 litre V8 powertrain. We understand that the package might also be available for the S 400 4MATIC Coupe as well as the S 500 4MATIC Coupe, however, Mercedes-Benz press release falls short of confirming this. The S 500 gets 455 hp between 5,250 and 5,500 rpm with peak torque of 700 Nm.