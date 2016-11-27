A report in British magazine, Autocar appears to confirm that the upcoming Maserati Alfieri will get a fully electric variant by 2020. The magazine doesn’t elaborate upon its source, other than the say that the news was confirmed by Maserati. A fully electric version would indeed be a bold move by the Italian manufacturer considering its lack of even hybrid versions of its current lineup! Nonetheless, it would appear that the technology is incoming and will be fitted to the GT stunner at a very early stage!

We first saw the Maserati Alfieri at the Geneva Motor Show 2014. Back then, it was expected to debut in 2016 with a V8 powerplant. Legislative changes are said to have pushed the program behind and the Levante was fast tracked to fill its planned production slot instead. A twin-turbo petrol V6-engined version of the Maserati Alfieri is expected to debut in 2019.

Maserati have been working on the platform since 2014. It is now expected to use a significantly altered version of the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale chassis. Styling is inspired by the Maserati A6 GCS/54 designed by Pininfarina in 1954. It is currently unclear whether the electric platform is being developed in-house by Maserati or whether it will use expertise from of the Fiat Chrysler group companies.

Before the Alfieri debuts we expect to see replacements for Maserati’s GranTurismo and GranCabrio. This will see out Maserati’s current product timeline with the Alfieri one of the first new generation models to emerge. We will bring you more information as soon as we are able.