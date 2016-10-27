New information has emerged on the upcoming Corvette ZR1, the last front-engined Corvette. Well over 700 hp is liberated from its massive supercharged 6.2-liter V8 accompanied by a rather muscular sound we are sure.

The track-oriented Corvette will have a bulging hood and large fixed rear wing, and will take on the swift Porsche 911 GT3. Juicy headline is that this will be the fastest production Corvette to ever roll off the assembly line, exceeding a top speed of 300 km/h and sprinting to a 100 km/h from stand still in just 2.9 seconds.

Also expect a more aggressive aero package, a set of new ultra light star-shaped alloy wheels and optional ceramic brakes. The supercar will come with steel rotor brakes as standard.

The 2018 ZR1 will mark the end of an era for Corvette, as the successor of the C7, the C8, will adopt a mid-engine layout. Expect the 2018 Corvette ZR1 to make an introduction at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show.