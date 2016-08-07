The rate at which car makers are launching supercars and hypercars is alarming, which is a good thing for us. Quite a number of new startups entering the supercar scene with new creations too, some of which we have seen over the past few months especially during the Geneva Motor Show 2016.
Pricing has always been a major factor when classifying a car in its rightful category, this list shows the 21 most expensive cars in the world right now. Needless say they all fall either in the supercar or hypercar category. There are cars in the list whose prices are yet to be confirmed so an estimate value will work for now, additionally, prices shown here reflect the listing price from the manufacturer during the time of launch.
Enjoy the list and let us know your thoughts in the comments. Worth mentioning that we only considered cars that were delivered in 2016, as well as those expecting delivery and production from 2016 onwards. The list will be updated through to 2017, should a manufacturer request a price modification, corrections will be made accordingly.
Update 1 Aug 9 2016: Icona Vulcano Titanium added to the list.
Update 19 Aug 2016: SCG003CS added to the list.
Update 19 Aug 2016: Lamborghini Centenario Roadster added to the list.
Update 22 Aug 2016: Lister Knobbly added to the list.
Update 22 Aug 2016: Kode57 added to the list.
Update 30 Aug 2016: Pininfarina H2 Speed added to the list.
27. 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato – $653,500+
27. As part of the continued relationship between Aston Martin and Zagato, an Aston Martin Vanquish by Zagato was born at Villa d’Este 2016. The production version will be limited to just 99 units priced in the region of $653K and beyond. It will be powered by the same 6.0 V12 engine found on the normal Vanquish. There are no details of a roadster version at the moment.
26. 2017 Rimac Concept_One – $940,000
26. The production version of the Rimac Concept One was revealed at Geneva 2016, alongside the new Rimac Concept S. The Concept One is powered by four permanent magnet electric motors developing 1,088 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. It will do 0-100 km/h in 2.6s before reaching a top speed of 355 km/h.
25. 2017 Lister Knobbly Stirling Moss – $1 Million
25. The Lister Knobbly Stirling Moss Edition is a limited production sports car made by Lister Motor Company. The car was revealed to the public at Pebble Beach 2016, only 10 cars will be made each priced from $1 million. All 10 cars will be made in the same manner as the original Knobblys from the 1950s. Each car is powered by a straight six engine producing 337bhp at 6,750rpm and 295 lbs ft of torque at 4,250rpm. The power plant is made by Crosthwaite and Gardener including the 4-speed gearbox that transmits power to the rear wheels.
24. Apollo Arrow – $1.1 Million est.
24. The Apollo Arrow is the product of a newly formed Apollo Automobili, a company backed by Ideal Team Ventures Limited. The car was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016 alongside the Apollo N. Powering it is a 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 from Audi now producing 986 hp. The Apollo Arrow has an acclaimed top speed of 360 km/h and a 0-100 time of 2.9s.
Apollo Arrow’s price is yet to be confirmed but an estimate has been placed at $1.1 million.
23. 2017 Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli – $1.2 Million...
23. Limited to just 25 units, the Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli was revealed back in June 2016 at the Parco Valentino motor show in Italy. Just like its predecessor the Evantra, the new Millecavalli is powered by a 7.0 liter LS7 V8 twin turbo engine producing 1,000 hp, making it the most powerful car made in Italy. The Evantra Millecavalli does 0-100 km/h in 2.7s and has an acclaimed top speed of 250 mph or 402 km/h.
Pricing has not been made official but related sources cite a $1.2 million price tag, the older Evantra was priced from $869K.
22. 2017 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder WRE – $1.3 Million...
22. Back in April 2016, Hennessey set a new world speed record for an open top car with their Venom GT Spyder which achieved a top speed of 427 km/h. This resulted to Hennessey announcing a limited edition version of the Venom GT Spyder dubbed the World Record Edition which will retail at $1.3 million. Only 3 cars will be made.
The Venom GT Spyder is powered by a 7.0-liter V8 producing 1,451 horsepower at 7,200 rpm and 1,287 lb-ft of torque at 4,200 rpm. It can do 0-100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds like the Chiron.
21. SCG003CS – $1.3 Million
21.New York based millionaire Jim Glickenhaus revealed a street legal SCG003CS at the Monterey Car Week 2016. The car is powered by a 4.4 liter V8 twin-turbo producing 800 hp, and can instantly be converted into a racecar by swapping the engine alone. The race engine is a 3.5 liter V6 twin-turbo, compliant with many racing regulations across the world including 24 Hours of Nurburgring and Daytona 24 Hours.
Glickenhaus plans to build 10 units of the SCG003CS (Competizione Stradale) if he finds buyers, each unit will sell for $1.3 million.
20. NextEV Hypercar – $1.31 Million
20. Formula E’s NextEV plans to reveal a new electric hypercar before the end of the year, priced from $1.31 million. The new car will utilize experience acquired by NextEV from its technological ventures, Formula E experience as well as by working with a team of key figures well known to the automotive industry including former president of Ford of Europe Martin Leach.
While little information is known regarding this car, NextEV told Autocar that they are in the advanced stage of testing, with expectations of a 1 megawatt plus final product.
19. 2017 Arash AF10 Hybrid – $1.57 Million
19. The 2017 Arash AF10 Hybrid was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016 earlier in March. The car is a massive improvement over the old AF10, and is now offered in three trims namely the AF10, AF10 Hybrid and the AF10 Hybrid Racer. The base AF10 is powered by a 6.2 liter V8 from the Corvette C7 Z06 albeit with power taped at 550hp. The AF10 Hybrid and Hybrid Racer are powered by the same 6.2L V8 now producing 900 hp, the engine is coupled with four electric motors producing 1,180 hp for a combined output of 2,080 hp!
Pricing starts at $493,542 for the entry level AF10, $1.5 million for the AF10 Hybrid and $1.6 million for the AF10 Hybrid Racer.
18. 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RS – $1.6 Million+
18.The Koenigsegg Agera RS slots in between the Agera R and the One:1, it was limited to just 25 units which were all sold out by January 2016. In addition to the Agera RS lineup, Koenigsegg built an Agera Final Edition based on the Agera RS to celebrate the success of the Agera RS as the fastest selling Koenigsegg model. The Agera Final Edition is limited to just three units, the first one was shown at the Geneva Motor Show 2016 and dubbed “One of 1”.
Pricing for the Agera RS was never revealed clearly but it has been estimated to cost upwards of $1.6 million, the Agera Final Edition was offered at a no additional cost but we wouldn’t be surprised if the price slays the $2 million mark.
An Agera RS sold for $5 million in Singapore recently.
17. 2017 Zenvo TS1 – $1.8 Million+ est.
17. The Zenvo TS1 was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016 and is the successor to the ST1 supercar. Main changes are found in the drivetrain where Zenvo ditched the old 6.3 V8 turbo and supercharged unit for a new 5.2 liter V8 with a Rotrex twin centrifugal supercharger system. Power figures remain a mystery for now but sources claim the TS1 develops 650 hp in “Wet” mode, 850 hp in “Sport” mode and an undisclosed number in “Race” mode, possibly 1,000 hp.
Pricing was not made official either, the ST1 was priced from $1.8 million in the US, meaning prices for the new TS1 would start from around that range. The Zenvo TS1 has an acclaimed top speed of 375 km/h.
16. Fenyr Supersport- $1.85 Million
16. The Fenyr Supersport is the second car built by Dubai-based W Motors, successor to the Lykan Hypersport. The Fenyr was referred to as the “entry level” model from W Motors despite its $1.85 million price tag, a reasonable price compared to the $3.4 million price tag of the Lykan Hypersport.
Porsche masters RUF Automobile and G-Wagon builders Magna Steyr are responsible for the development of the Fenyr Supersport. The 4.0 liter flat-six engine comes from RUF, now producing 900 hp and a top speed of more than 400 km/h. 0-100 km/h can be achieved in less than 2.7s.
15. 2017 Koenigsegg Regera – $1.9 Million
15. The production version of the Koenigsegg Regera was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016, an year after the official debut of the car. It’s Koenigsegg’s first plug-in-hybrid hypercar, limited to 80 units of which 40 had been sold as of March 2016. Despite having identical performance to the One:1 megacar, the Regera has a vast array of technology that differentiates it from the rest of the Koenigsegg lineup.
A 5.0 liter V8 twin turbo forms the main part of the drivetrain, assisted by 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,822 hp. Most unique to the Regera is the Koenigsegg Direct Drive System which is essentially a single speed fixed gear transmission that replaces the traditional multi gear system. The Koenigsegg Regera costs around $1.9 million.
14. Lamborghini Centenario – $1.94 Million
14. To celebrate Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday, Lamborghini built a special edition supercar named the Centenario. It was revealed at Geneva 2016 and is based on the successful Aventador. The Centenario is powered by a 6.5 liter V12 producing 759 hp, making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever made. The price starts from $1.9 million, only 40 units (20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters) will be built, all which have been sold out.
13. Lamborghini Centenario Roadster- $2.27 Million
13.The Lamborghini Centenario Roadster was unveiled at the Monterey Car Week 2016. Just like the coupe, only 20 units of the Roadster will be built and they are all sold out with a starting price of $2.27 million. It’s powered by a 770hp V12 naturally aspirated engine, the most powerful unit ever made by Lamborghini. The outcome is a top speed of 350 km/h and 0-100 km/h in just 2.9s.
12. 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan – $2.3 Million
12. The Aston Martin Vulcan was limited to just 24 units and is the most extreme Aston Martin ever built. We have witnessed several deliveries over the past few months including the 2 units currently in the US, where one will be auctioned at Monterey Car Week 2016. Another one was listed for sale at $3.4 million. The official price for the Aston Martin Vulcan was listed at $2.3 million. Powering the Vulcan is a 7L V12 developing 800 hp.
11. Ken Okuyuma Kode57 – $2.5 Million
11Ken Okuyuma is the guy behind the exquisite design of the now legendary Ferrari Enzo. Okuyuma has since designed some of the world’s most desirable cars including the Maserati Quattroporte. Besides that, he has also worked on a few cars of his own including the new Kode57 supercar that reflects a retro design from the 1950s Ferrari cars. Kode57 is powered by a V12 engine producing well over 600 hp, it’s priced at $2.5 million per unit.
10. Pininfarina H2 Speed – $2.5 Million
10The Pininfarina H2 Speed is a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016. Built on a FIA LMP2 chassis, the H2 Speed is powered by two electric motors producing 503 hp, power is transmitted via a GreenGT-developed gearbox. Pininfarina confirmed they will be making 10 units, each priced at $2.5 million. First deliveries should take place in 2018.
9. 2017 Pagani Huayra BC – $2.5 Million
9. After the end of the Pagani Huayra production, which saw a run of 100 units, the hardcore Pagani Huayra BC was revealed. It is limited to 20 units all which were sold to existing Huayra owners at a price of $2.5 million. The same 6.0 V12 twin turbo unit found on the “normal” Huayra is used to power the BC, albeit now producing 750 hp. A Huayra Roadster is expected to follow soon.
8. McLaren P1 GTR – $2.59 Million
8. Limited to just 35 units, the McLaren P1 GTR was only sold to existing P1 owners, several new units were delivered this year. Even more, Lanzante Motorsport offered offered a road legal conversion for the P1 GTR just like they did with the F1 GTR. Pricing for the conversion depends on the options and the extent of the work done on the car, resale value for a track only P1 GTR tops the $3 million mark and beyond while a used road legal P1 GTR could fetch up to $6 million. McLaren offered the P1 GTR at a price of $2.59 Million.
7. Bugatti Chiron – $2.6 Million
7. The Bugatti Chiron is the immediate successor to the Veyron, and was also revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2016. While it was suspected that a hybrid drivetrain would be used on the new car, Bugatti used the W16 engine from the Veyron, though now heavily updated. With the help of the quad turbochargers the engine produces 1,500hp, and while the top speed is limited to 420 km/h, it is believed that the true top speed of the Chiron is 463 km/h. Additionally, the Chiron can do 0-100 km/h in just 2.4s.
Pricing for the Bugatti Chiron starts at $2.6 million.
6. Icona Vulcano Titanium – $2.7 Million
6. As the world’s first titanium supercar, the Icona Vulcano Titanium is a one off project by design studio Icona in Italy. The car features the works of key figures in the automotive industry including ex-Scuderia Ferrari engineer Claudio Lombardi as well as racecar builder Mario Cavagnero. It’s powered by a GM sourced 6.2 liter supercharged V8 producing 670 hp and 820 Nm of torque at 6,600 rpm. Top speed is said to be 355 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 2.8s. The official price has been listed as 2.5 million Euros, an equivalent of $2.77 million.
5. 2018 Mercedes-AMG R50 – $3 Million est.
5. Mercedes-AMG plans to join the hypercar game by revealing an F1-inspired car in coming months. The most recent intel suggest that the new hypercar will be known as the Mercedes-AMG R50, created to commemorate AMG’s 50th anniversary next year. While most details are vague at the moment, the price of the Mercedes-AMG R50 has been rumored to range between 2 and 3 million Euros.
Further details reveal that the Mercedes-AMG R50 will borrow the successful tech from the current AMG F1 car, and will utilize a four-cylinder turbo engine coupled with two electric motors for a combined output of 1,300 hp.
4. Bugatti Vision GranTurismo – $3 Million+
4. While the Bugatti Vision GT was only built for show purposes and as part of the lineup for Playstation’s GranTurismo game, details emerged last week about a Saudi Prince who picked up a new Bugatti Chiron as well as the Vision GT concept car. It is now known that he was the highest bidder for the exclusive pair, paying in excess of $5 million. While we know the Chiron’s $2.6 million starting price, our calculations place the Vision GT price to be northwards of $3 million.
3. 2017 McLaren P1 LM – $3.7 Million est.
3. The McLaren P1 LM is the most extreme version of the P1, it will be built by Lanzante Motorsport. The P1 LM follows the same spirit of the McLaren F1 LM which was also a road legal version of the F1 GTR. Lanzante has successfully converted several P1 GTRs to road legal status, a move which prompted McLaren to authorize the construction of 6 new P1 LMs inclusive of an XP1 prototype that was shown at Goodwood 2016. The P1 LM is lighter than the P1 GTR, retaining identical performance figures while receiving minimal changes on the cooling system and rear wing. Pricing was not made official, but the starting price was estimated to be around $3.7 million.
2. 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – $3.8 Million est....
2. The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta was revealed earlier last month, and so far prototypes have been snapped testing in Maranello ahead of its market debut in 2017. Ferrari claims that the LaFerrari Aperta retains identical performance to the Coupe, despite the added weight. That means a 6.2 liter V12 coupled with a HY-KERN unit to give 950 hp. Owners will have the option of a soft roof or a carbon fiber roof. It is said that the LaFerrari Aperta will be limited to less than 100 units with some sources citing 70 units, pricing has been estimated to fall northwards of $3.5 million depending on options. The Coupe (limited to 499 units) had a base price of $1.4 million.
1. Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 – $3.9 Million
1. The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 is an F1-inspired hypercar jointly built by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. The car was revealed last month albeit as a full scale clay model unit, it will be the first road car designed by F1 veteran Adrian Newey. The AM-RB 001 is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 coupled with an F1 energy recovery system. The hypercar will be limited to less than 150 units (between 99 and 150 cars), as well as 25 track only cars.
Exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, the estimate was announced to be “£2-3 million”. First owners will receive their cars in 2018, prototypes will begin testing on public roads by next year.
This is wrong, there is the lamborghini veneno 4.5 mill and the KOENIGSEGG CCXR TREVITA athe 4.8 mill.
Those are old cars, the intro text clearly states “Worth mentioning that we only considered cars that were delivered in 2016, as well as those expecting delivery and production from 2016 onwards.”