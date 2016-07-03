To celebrate BMW’s 50 years of presence in Italy, BMW Italia and ‘Garage Italia Customs’ have teamed up and created a special edition model to celebrate the 50 years of BMW history in Italy. Wrapped in a display of Italian art by Giacomo Balla, the BMW i8 Futurism Edition took part in this year’s Mille Miglia as a support car for the BMW 328 driven by Sergio Solero, the president and CEO of BMW Italy.

Specifically the wrap is a replica of Giacomo Balla’s ‘Lampada ad Arco’, a famous painting that is currently exhibited in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Representing a street lamp powered by the electricity under moonlight, there couldn’t be a better fit for the predominantly electric-powered BMW i8.

“There was immediate synergy with BMW Italia” stated Lapo Elkann, President and Founder of Garage Italia Customs “the very first time we met for the i8 Futurism Edition project. “The BMW i8 Futurism Edition,” said Sergio Solero, President and CEO of BMW Italia, “represents the pairing of a sports car of the future with Italian creativity and art. For this occasion, we have devised a project with an important partner like Garage Italia Customs, one of the best specialists in car customization. This initiative is a perfect fit with the cultural program which, on the occasion of our celebration of the 50 years of BMW history in Italy, we have developed even further in order to witness to our commitment to and integration in the fabric of the country.”