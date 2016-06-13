Bumblebee will make a return to the big screen in the 2017 edition of Michael Bay’s Transformers movie series.

The Bumblebee Camaro first made his (its?) screen appearance back in 2007 as the ride of choice for hero Sam Witwicky.

As with all previous Transformers films, expect to see a plethora of GM products. The latest iteration of Bumblebee was customized by GM for the film and is based on the Camaro ZL1. Compared to the stock ZL1, however, the Bumblebee version sports much more aggressive front and rear fascias along with tiny side view mirrors. Naturally, Autobot logos adorn the car on either side.

The newest installment in the series is called Transformer: The Last Knight and will hit theaters in June 2017.