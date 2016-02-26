Zenos Cars has announced that they have sold 100 cars just one year after the company started production.

This news comes as Zenos begins production of the E10 R after selling all of production allotment of the E10 R Drive Edition.

The E10 R is the third version of the E10 and features a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine producing 350 horsepower and 45 nM of torque. Thanks to its focus on weight saving, the E10 only weighs 700 kg dry, meaning the car boasts up to 500 bhp/tonne. The E10’s low weight coupled with its 350 horsepower engine mean a staggering 0-60 mph time of just 3.0 seconds.

Mark Edwards, Managing Director of Zenos Cars, commented: “The availability of the E10 R means that Zenos now offers a three-car range, allowing buyers to choose their ideal flavour of driving thrills. We’re also delighted to have sold more than 100 cars, just one year after beginning production, and to see how quickly the E10 R Drive Edition has sold out. I believe this is testament to the ‘rightness’ of our unique formula that offers high-performance, lightweight sports cars, at accessible prices, that are great both to drive and to own.”

The Zenos E10 range has a starting price of £26,995. Those opting for the turbocharged E10 S can expect a slightly higher starting price of £32,995. The top of the range E10 R is available from £39,995.