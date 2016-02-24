It is not very often that a car manufacturer will unveil a car and highlight that it is the first they have ever produced with vanity mirrors, a glovebox and twice the number of windscreen wipers than ever before. Ladies and gents, this is the most luxurious McLaren ever to have been built – but do not fear, there’s not a four-wheel-drive system or bulbous body in sight, meet the McLaren 570GT.
As the name suggests, the new addition to the McLaren Sports Series, is based around the McLaren 570S that we drove and so loved
. The GT tag is something used across a range of cars and tends to hint at a car being set up to cruise continents and be more practical. The story is no different here, McLaren have taken the sublime 570S and added elements of luxury, comfort and usability.
Of course, there is one more obvious change, the new roofline and rear window that have had a dramatic impact on how the car looks from the profile and rear view. The car is much smoother and elegant to look at than the more aggressive and sporty 570S. Unfortunately the very cool buttresses from the 570S have been lost, but the look of the 570GT is a lot sleeker and cleaner. In typical McLaren style, it is not just a car of form with no function.
The party trick of the 570GT is its new “kerbside loading” access window allowing access to a beautifully finished rear “Touring Deck” that can store ample luggage – 220 liters, in addition to the surprisingly generous space under the bonnet bringing the total to 330 litres. This really is a supercar that you can take to the supermarket.
The 570GT will take 188 man hours to build and it is not difficult to see why. The fit and finish are exemplary, you could expect to see such craftsmanship in a Rolls-Royce or Maybach. The leather and fabrics on offer are of the highest quality. McLaren have created five special trim options that are expected to have a 60% uptake from customers.
Dynamically, the 570GT is considerably more road focused than any other McLaren. As with the 570S there is 562 bhp at the drivers disposal, courtesy of the very same turbocharged V8 and is only 0.2 of a second slower to 60 mph (97 km/h). Top speed is a supercar status worthy 204 mph (328 km/h). Being slightly less sporty, the GT features the exhaust system from the 540C rather than the 570S, however, the more sonorous exhaust of the S is available as an option. Additionally, the standard tyres on the 570GT are Pirelli P Zeros as opposed to the Corsa compound wrapped around an all new wheel design. Furthermore, the standard carbon ceramic brakes have been swapped for more conventional cast iron disks that are better suited to road driving.
The changes really have been thought over and McLaren really are hoping to appeal to a new audience. In combination with the lower carbon tub sills, softened spring rates, panoramic roof, luggage space and creature comforts, it is clear to see McLaren have rivals such as the Porsche 911 Turbos S in their sights, something they openly acknowledge along with the fact that the 570GT weighs in at a hefty 105 kilograms less than the German offering.
The cost for this lavish supercar complete with heated seats and soft close doors? £154,000, £10,000 more than the 570S We will have to wait to get behind the wheel of the 570GT, but it certainly looks like a package that could represent the ultimate everyday supercar. We will have more on the 570GT from its public debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show next week.
WOW! Just WOW! The only thing I hated on the 570s was the rear angle. I love the front and sides just the back was whack with the little engine cover. But! This! This! WOW! WOW! WOW! WOW! WOW!
I thought exactly the same when I saw it. It looks so much more complete and sleek now!
wow its so cool
Just wanted to let you guys know that guy might get you to a place fast but it also will damage our planet SO BUY A PRIUS AND SAVE OUR GLOBE
I got this web site from my friend who shared with me on the topic of this
site and at the moment this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative
articles at this place.
The Holly clutch comes in gorgeous shades of violet of
Tiffany Blue(R) croco. And it even comes into
three sizes – small for 13-inch laptops, medium for 15-inch laptops
and large for 17-inch laptops (Price: $14. This website has a solution for all your
footwear needs, and when you pick up shoes from this website you can be rest assured that
each shoe guarantees you exceptional quality and great
comfort.
What fun! Where did you learn this?
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a superb article… but what can I say…
I put things off a whole lot and don’t seem to
get nearly anything done.
What fun! Where did you learn this?
What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re now not actually much more neatly-favored than you may be now.
You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably in terms of this matter, made me in my view believe it from so many
various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is something to
do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
thats greats ;)
Thank you ! I love this article. I am sending this good article to my colleagues right now !
Very interesting.
Good luck
Your site is very well Daryd.bh you Greetings!
that is very extraordinary
thank you
very nice design.
with best regards
good article
very good
Your site is very well Daryd.bh you Greetings!
thats greats
OHH yes
Your site is very well Daryd
thanks for shariing this post
Great post! I am actually getting ready to across this information, is very helpful my friend.
I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. thank you
Thank you for posting such a great article!
waaaoooooo
ilove this car..ooppss
What fun! Where did you learn this?
thanks for shariing post
It is fair to say that your information is very useful .
I would appreciated for your site .
woundefull power i will buy it
thanks for shariing post
that is very extraordinary
thank you
very god , thanks
Your site is very well Daryd.
Your site is very well Daryd.
thank you for sharing post.
thanks,that is greats.
very useful
Thank you
so cool! thank you.
thank you!
nice article . thanks for that
nice article . thanks for that
thanks a lot!
thanks, very good
tnx so so much very very good website
thank you for sharing this post
thnx was good
thnx for this post
was very good
thanks for the great content you
thank you for your efforts
graziiieee milleee mi e piaciuto..
thanks…
The language in karaj
Zabane melal,language school in karaj
ZabaneMelal,the best language in Karaj
ZabaneMelal,Speaking center in karaj
thanks very good cars
thank good
thanks my ferind
thank you for nice site
Super awesome
It was fantastic
Was excellent
Appreciate it for this post, I am a big fan of this internet site would like to proceed updated.
goood job
Nice Topic
thanks…! is very good
thanks…
thank you…..
very very nice….
Great article, thanks for share it