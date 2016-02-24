It is not very often that a car manufacturer will unveil a car and highlight that it is the first they have ever produced with vanity mirrors, a glovebox and twice the number of windscreen wipers than ever before. Ladies and gents, this is the most luxurious McLaren ever to have been built – but do not fear, there’s not a four-wheel-drive system or bulbous body in sight, meet the McLaren 570GT.

As the name suggests, the new addition to the McLaren Sports Series, is based around the McLaren 570S that we drove and so loved . The GT tag is something used across a range of cars and tends to hint at a car being set up to cruise continents and be more practical. The story is no different here, McLaren have taken the sublime 570S and added elements of luxury, comfort and usability.

McLaren 570GT 1 of 10

Of course, there is one more obvious change, the new roofline and rear window that have had a dramatic impact on how the car looks from the profile and rear view. The car is much smoother and elegant to look at than the more aggressive and sporty 570S. Unfortunately the very cool buttresses from the 570S have been lost, but the look of the 570GT is a lot sleeker and cleaner. In typical McLaren style, it is not just a car of form with no function.

The party trick of the 570GT is its new “kerbside loading” access window allowing access to a beautifully finished rear “Touring Deck” that can store ample luggage – 220 liters, in addition to the surprisingly generous space under the bonnet bringing the total to 330 litres. This really is a supercar that you can take to the supermarket.

The 570GT will take 188 man hours to build and it is not difficult to see why. The fit and finish are exemplary, you could expect to see such craftsmanship in a Rolls-Royce or Maybach. The leather and fabrics on offer are of the highest quality. McLaren have created five special trim options that are expected to have a 60% uptake from customers.

Dynamically, the 570GT is considerably more road focused than any other McLaren. As with the 570S there is 562 bhp at the drivers disposal, courtesy of the very same turbocharged V8 and is only 0.2 of a second slower to 60 mph (97 km/h). Top speed is a supercar status worthy 204 mph (328 km/h). Being slightly less sporty, the GT features the exhaust system from the 540C rather than the 570S, however, the more sonorous exhaust of the S is available as an option. Additionally, the standard tyres on the 570GT are Pirelli P Zeros as opposed to the Corsa compound wrapped around an all new wheel design. Furthermore, the standard carbon ceramic brakes have been swapped for more conventional cast iron disks that are better suited to road driving.

The changes really have been thought over and McLaren really are hoping to appeal to a new audience. In combination with the lower carbon tub sills, softened spring rates, panoramic roof, luggage space and creature comforts, it is clear to see McLaren have rivals such as the Porsche 911 Turbos S in their sights, something they openly acknowledge along with the fact that the 570GT weighs in at a hefty 105 kilograms less than the German offering.

The cost for this lavish supercar complete with heated seats and soft close doors? £154,000, £10,000 more than the 570S We will have to wait to get behind the wheel of the 570GT, but it certainly looks like a package that could represent the ultimate everyday supercar. We will have more on the 570GT from its public debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show next week.