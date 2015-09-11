Currently in the midst of construction in Miami, Florida, the Porsche Design Tower is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after addresses in the city. So far, 84 per cent of its apartments have been sold for in excess of $600 million.

The Porsche Design Tower has of course been designed by Porsche itself alongside local architecture firm, Sieger Suarez. The apartment complex is 60-stories high and includes a number of differently sized properties ranging from 4200 square feet up to 17,000 square feet.

Certainly the most impressive apartment within the Porsche Design Tower is an amazing four-story penthouse costing $32.5 million. It includes four large bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a four-car sky garage. Elsewhere in the penthouse are two balconies and two outdoor swimming pools.

Another key element of the tower is the garage system which lifts the cars of each resident up to their unit where they are then stored in glass enclosures. For owners looking for extra space, the third floor is dedicated to a number of private garages available in four, six and nine-car setups.