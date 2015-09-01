Diplomat Exotic Rentals has become the first car-rental company in Las Vegas to offer the BMW i8 to its customers. The hybrid sports car joins the likes of Audi R8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Maserati GranTurismo, Lamborghini Gallardo and the Ferrari 458 Italia in Diplomat Exotic Rentals’ fleet.

The i8 will be available for 24 hours at $1499 (inclusive of tax), while customers can also choose a six-hour package that will only cost them $999. Fuel for the first 150 miles (241 km) will be provided for free and 24-hour personal assistance service will be available as well.

Diplomat Exotic Rentals is a very popular rental company in the United States, thanks to its competitive pricing policy. A Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is offered to hire for as low as $349 and a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost becomes yours (temporarily) for $1599. The company’s clients include the royal family of Bahrain, Jay-Z and Lil’ Wayne, among others.

Meanwhile, USA is the biggest market for the BMW i8, of which more than 4000 copies have already been sold globally. The vehicle’s hybrid drivetrain generates 362 hp, enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. That said, it costs around $140,000 to acquire the BMW i8 in the USA.