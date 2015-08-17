The bespoke RFF 135 superyacht created in collaboration with Porsche Design has hit the market in Sweden. With an asking price of 35 million euros, the catamaran will inevitably be purchased by a very wealthy person with a keen eye for the uniquely design vessels.

While the pictures included below are renderings before the boat was constructed, it was actually brought to life in 2012. It has enough space to accommodate 10 guests and 10 crew members across the 472 square metres of living space inside. An additional 208 square metres of floor space is found on the decks.

Powering the Porsche Design RFF 135 are two MTU engines delivering 3440 kW of power at 2450 rpm. When combined with two water jet propulsion units from Rolls-Royce, the superyacht can reach speeds of up to 35 knots.

Beyond the unique exterior design of the car, its cabin is also particularly eye-catching. For example, modern furniture is found throughout alongside sleek windows, wooden floors and massive displays within inches of the captain.

