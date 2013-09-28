What's Faster, the Lamborghini Aventador or Ferrari F12?

While the Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta may appear to be the closest of rivals on paper, they are in fact quite different. The Lamborghini Aventador is a full-on, range-topping supercar, while the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is a potent GT-car with supercar performance.

Powering the older Lamborghini Aventador is a 6.5-liter V12 engine pumping out 692hp. Consequently, the car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. By comparison, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta features an even more impressive 6.3-liter front-mounted V12 engine delivering 730hp. By comparison, Ferrari claims it can reach 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

However, when you get rid of the all-wheel drive advantage of the Aventador off the line, which is quicker in a drag race? Well, the following video will answer that question emphatically with it featuring 4 awesome rolling drag races all with the same result. Watch the video above to find out who wins!

