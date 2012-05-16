Official G-Power M5 Hurricane RRs

G-Power is back with the latest addition to their Hurricane range. The new 830hp-strong G-Power Hurricane RRs follows the G-Power M5 Hurricane RR with its twin-supercharger engine and 800hp. This particular car set a new high-speed record of 372km/h in 2010, improving the old G-POWER record from 2008.

Up to now already 100 G-Power Hurricane’s left their workshop in Autenzell, which means that the demand for the power sedan with its supercharged V10 engine has been really high. The new G-Power M5 Hurricane RRs is a new jubilee model with an additional 30hp.

The light blue G-Power Hurricane RRs is equipped with a reworked version of the high-revving V10 engine modified by G-Power and supercharged by a bi-kompressor Sporty Drive system. Two ASA T1-313 superchargers have been replaced by larger ASA T1-316 units. They are both driven by a belt and do provide each cylinder bank with supercharged air. Further down the line the pre-compressed air from the superchargers is cooled for a maximum power output. A complicated aluminium casting – painted in G-Power orange – replaces the standard air box on top of the engine, and its direct inlet is responsible for the spontaneous response characteristics, which give the G-POWER motor its incomparable response and also much more torque.

The inner workings of the ten-cylinder, four-valve engine are optimised by light, precisely balanced MAHLE high-performance forged pistons with lower compression and increased mechanical strength. As the standard connecting rods and piston pins were equally not up to the considerably increased forces, here too, recourse was had to special parts. The switch to an Alpha-N engine management system and hence the elimination of the air mass sensors also contributes to the increased power output of 830hp, available between 7,500 and 8,000rpm. The engine delivers its peak of torque of 780Nm at 6,500rpm.

The periphery of the engine, especially the exhaust system and the fuel supply system, needed to be modified as well in order to match with the new requirements. A G-Power Speedflow exhaust system with two racing catalysts minimizes the exhaust backpressure and a G-Power stainless steel rear muffler with Deeptone technology and 4x83mm tail pipes featuring the M-Design completes the exhaust system of the M5 Hurrican RRs. The capacity of the fuel supply system is upgraded with fuel injectors with enlarged mass flow and the use of an additional high performance fuel pump. An electronic control unit designed by G-POWER enables the additional third fuel pump to operated boost related. This set up guaranties and reliable fuel supply under all conditions.

Prepared like this the G-Power Hurricane RRs does not only set new performance standards for top speed, but also has an acceleration of just 4.3 seconds from standstill to 100km/h, 9.1 seconds from standstill to 200km/h and 25,2 seconds from standstill to 300km/h.

G-Power’s technology partner Michelin provided high-performance Pilot Sport tires in the dimensions 255/35 ZR19 at the front axle and 305/30 ZR19 at the rear axle. For every day use the G-Power Hurricane RRs runs on 20 inch Silverstone Diamond wheels with the dimensions 255/35 ZR20 and 285/30 ZR20 front and rear.

The Germans also fitted a height-adjustable coilover suspension that is adjustable for both compression and rebound in nine settings and a high-performance brake system with up to six brake pistons and up to 396mm brake disc diameter for the front axle and 380mm for the rear axle.

The cost for the components start with 1,861.00 euro for the coilover suspension GM5-RS. Followed by 4,673.00 euro for the wheel set including tyres, and 6.466,00 eurio (Ceramic version 14,460.00 euro) for the brake system for the front axle and 4,785.00 euro (Ceramic version 11.788,00 euro) for the rear axle. The output increase with the help of the supercharger system is listed at 57,000.00 euro plus installation.