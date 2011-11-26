Essen 2011 Range Rover Evoque by Startech

German tuner Startech showcased their Range Rover Evoque program at the Essen Motor Show 2011. The release of the black three-doors Evoque follows the release of a white five-doors Evoque at the Dubai Motor Show 2011 two weeks ago.

The Startech Evoque has a lot to offer. The program includes custom-tailored 21 inch forged wheels, a ride-height lowering by 35 millimeters, a sport exhaust system and interior options. The SUV also got a new front and rear fascia with integrated diffuser and the new tail pipes. Additional products such as for example engine tuning are currently under development.

Official images Range Rover by Startech