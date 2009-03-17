The SSC Ultimate Aero is, with it’s 257 mph (411 kmh) topspeed, worlds fastest production and streetlegal car. We believe you all know that’s 2.5 mph (4 kmh) faster that the Bugatti Veyron. If you have a neighbour owning a Veyron and you’re interested in a small race, then you certainly need to stop at the dealership in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

[via Autoblog.nl]