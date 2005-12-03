Here’s a small update of our previous post about the Ferrari FXX.
The one for sale at ebay is sold for $3.000.100!! And finally the reserve is met. The last auction of the same car bounced at $2.350.500 because the sellers reserve was not met, in other words the seller wanted more then that for a car priced $1.800.000 at the initial sale…
That must be one happy new owner!
